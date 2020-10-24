Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 922,249 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $171.58 Million, closed the last trade at $4.55 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.78% during that session. The LQDA stock price is -165.93% off its 52-week high price of $12.1 and 41.76% above the 52-week low of $2.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.79 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 584.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (LQDA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.36.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) trade information

Sporting 0.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the LQDA stock price touched $4.68-2 or saw a rise of 2.88%. Year-to-date, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 6.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 58.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) have changed -7.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.98 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 141.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +339.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 31.87% from current levels.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (LQDA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Liquidia Technologies, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -34.75%, compared to 13.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50% and 49.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -92.3%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +24.6%.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.03% with a share float percentage of 63.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Liquidia Technologies, Inc. having a total of 78 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Canaan Partners VIII, LLC with over 2.92 Million shares worth more than $12.47 Million. As of December 30, 2019, Canaan Partners VIII, LLC held 7.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 2.49 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.93 Million and represent 6.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Invesco Health Care Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.07% shares in the company for having 1159013 shares of worth $9.76 Million while later fund manager owns 740.87 Thousand shares of worth $4.1 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.96% of company’s outstanding stock.