Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 421,470 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.45 Million, closed the last trade at $1.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -5.81% during that session. The DXF stock price is -50.68% off its 52-week high price of $2.2 and 74.66% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 535.87 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF) trade information

Despite being -5.81% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the DXF stock price touched $2.2 or saw a rise of 33.64%. Year-to-date, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited shares have moved 29.2%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF) have changed 87.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.14 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.84, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1601.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24.84 while the price target rests at a high of $24.84. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1601.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1601.37% from current levels.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.24% over the past 5 years. Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.91% with a share float percentage of 3.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LLC with over 46.89 Thousand shares worth more than $32.82 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, HRT Financial LLC held 0.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 12.03 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.42 Thousand and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.