CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) has a beta value of 2.47 and has seen 400,179 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $506.36 Million, closed the last trade at $13.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.65 on the day or -4.72% during that session. The CVM stock price is -37.3% off its 52-week high price of $18 and 51.56% above the 52-week low of $6.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 614.79 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 501.44 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) trade information

Despite being -4.72% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the CVM stock price touched $16.11- or saw a rise of 18.62%. Year-to-date, CEL-SCI Corporation shares have moved 43.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) have changed 2.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +44.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 44.93% from current levels.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +43.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +62.1%.

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.78% with a share float percentage of 22.8%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CEL-SCI Corporation having a total of 118 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 2.56 Million shares worth more than $38.14 Million. As of June 29, 2020, State Street Corporation held 6.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.37 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.4 Million and represent 6.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.95% shares in the company for having 1138867 shares of worth $14.52 Million while later fund manager owns 946.21 Thousand shares of worth $14.12 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.45% of company’s outstanding stock.