Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) has a beta value of 1.86 and has seen 723,083 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.39 Million, closed the last trade at $7.45 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 5.37% during that session. The CARV stock price is -208.32% off its 52-week high price of $22.97 and 83.22% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 688.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 978.86 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Carver Bancorp, Inc. (CARV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) trade information

Sporting 5.37% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the CARV stock price touched $8.20-9 or saw a rise of 9.15%. Year-to-date, Carver Bancorp, Inc. shares have moved 206.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) have changed 30.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 123.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $300, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3926.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $300 while the price target rests at a high of $300. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +3926.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3926.85% from current levels.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (CARV) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +8.7%.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 63.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.83% with a share float percentage of 27.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carver Bancorp, Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 180.57 Thousand shares worth more than $1.12 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 6.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Balyasny Asset Management, LP, with the holding of over 70.17 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $435.76 Thousand and represent 2.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 1018 shares of worth $5.6 Thousand while later fund manager owns 445 shares of worth $2.76 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.