Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 447,701 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.31 Billion, closed the last trade at $20.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -0.93% during that session. The RCUS stock price is -85.75% off its 52-week high price of $37.41 and 64.3% above the 52-week low of $7.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 483.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 506.63 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) trade information

Despite being -0.93% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the RCUS stock price touched $21.15- or saw a rise of 4.78%. Year-to-date, Arcus Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved 99.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) have changed 14.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.47 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $38.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.01% from current levels. The projected low price target is $27 while the price target rests at a high of $48. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +138.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 34.06% from current levels.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7.77%, compared to 13.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 109.8% and -63.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +320.1%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $48.15 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.21 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.75 Million and $9.75 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2651.4% for the current quarter and -56.8% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -34.9%.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.08% with a share float percentage of 74.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arcus Biosciences, Inc. having a total of 121 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 2.71 Million shares worth more than $66.94 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 4.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.64 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $65.29 Million and represent 4.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.65% shares in the company for having 1720533 shares of worth $29.49 Million while later fund manager owns 1.21 Million shares of worth $29.95 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.87% of company’s outstanding stock.