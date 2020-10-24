STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 297,872 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.44 Billion, closed the last trade at $75.08 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 0.52% during that session. The STAA stock price is -0.16% off its 52-week high price of $75.2 and 69.1% above the 52-week low of $23.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 533.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 597.35 Million shares.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) trade information

Sporting 0.52% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the STAA stock price touched $75.20- or saw a rise of 0.16%. Year-to-date, STAAR Surgical Company shares have moved 113.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) have changed 38.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that STAAR Surgical Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +92.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -41.3%, compared to -8.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -40% and -57.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +4%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $42.99 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $42.86 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $39.05 Million and $38.88 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.1% for the current quarter and 10.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +27.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +172.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.61% with a share float percentage of 99.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with STAAR Surgical Company having a total of 234 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Broadwood Capital, Inc. with over 10.8 Million shares worth more than $664.6 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Broadwood Capital, Inc. held 23.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.52 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $216.83 Million and represent 7.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.19% shares in the company for having 1918400 shares of worth $118.06 Million while later fund manager owns 1.29 Million shares of worth $79.26 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.81% of company’s outstanding stock.