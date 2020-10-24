CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) has a beta value of 2.99 and has seen 934,404 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $192.15 Million, closed the last trade at $8.8 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -1.9% during that session. The CLSK stock price is -72.05% off its 52-week high price of $15.14 and 88.98% above the 52-week low of $0.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.7 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

Despite being -1.9% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the CLSK stock price touched $9.85-1 or saw a rise of 10.62%. Year-to-date, CleanSpark, Inc. shares have moved 64.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) have changed -23.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 104.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +104.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 104.55% from current levels.

CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +54.1%.

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.33% with a share float percentage of 1.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CleanSpark, Inc. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FNY Investment Advisers, LLC with over 535.76 Thousand shares worth more than $6.69 Million. As of September 29, 2020, FNY Investment Advisers, LLC held 10.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, with the holding of over 28.9 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $74.85 Thousand and represent 0.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.71% shares in the company for having 34491 shares of worth $347.67 Thousand while later fund manager owns 10.44 Thousand shares of worth $105.22 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.21% of company’s outstanding stock.