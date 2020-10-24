Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has a beta value of 2.98 and has seen 811,990 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $198.79 Million, closed the last trade at $0.36 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or -0.86% during that session. The BTE stock price is -350% off its 52-week high price of $1.62 and 47.22% above the 52-week low of $0.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 628.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.82 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) trade information

Despite being -0.86% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the BTE stock price touched $0.367 or saw a rise of 2.1%. Year-to-date, Baytex Energy Corp. shares have moved -75.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) have changed 2.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 16Million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.54, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.38 while the price target rests at a high of $0.88. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +144.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.56% from current levels.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Baytex Energy Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +40.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2223.53%, compared to -16.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 91.6% and -400% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +63.4%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $190.51 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $191.4 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $139.71 Million and $160.07 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 36.4% for the current quarter and 19.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +52.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +97.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.2%.

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28% with a share float percentage of 28.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Baytex Energy Corp. having a total of 145 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.59 Million shares worth more than $7.86 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 7.78 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.92 Million and represent 1.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.91% shares in the company for having 10703540 shares of worth $5.05 Million while later fund manager owns 9.54 Million shares of worth $4.5 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.7% of company’s outstanding stock.