Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has a beta value of 1.76 and has seen 669,922 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.53 Billion, closed the last trade at $84.57 per share which meant it lost -$1.42 on the day or -1.65% during that session. The SBNY stock price is -75.76% off its 52-week high price of $148.64 and 18.43% above the 52-week low of $68.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 739.89 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 461.44 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Signature Bank (SBNY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) trade information

Despite being -1.65% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the SBNY stock price touched $89.40- or saw a rise of 5.4%. Year-to-date, Signature Bank shares have moved -38.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) have changed 1.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $119.35, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $90 while the price target rests at a high of $155. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +83.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.42% from current levels.

Signature Bank (SBNY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Signature Bank shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -17.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -11.6%, compared to -17.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 0.4% and 6.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +20.7%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +12.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +17.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.32%.

SBNY Dividends

Signature Bank is expected to release its next earnings report between January 19 and January 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.24 at a share yield of 2.6%.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.76% with a share float percentage of 97.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Signature Bank having a total of 515 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5Million shares worth more than $534.77 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 16.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 4.91 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $525.46 Million and represent 16.68% of shares outstanding.