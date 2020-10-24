The consensus among analysts is that Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE:SMTS) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.97, which means that the shares’ value could jump 57.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.71 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +111.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -9.52% from current levels.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE:SMTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.39% with a share float percentage of 64.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sierra Metals Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. with over 85.07 Million shares worth more than $108.04 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. held 52.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is West Family Investments, Inc., with the holding of over 2.56 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.25 Million and represent 1.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and BlackRock Commodity Strategy Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.54% shares in the company for having 875891 shares of worth $1.29 Million while later fund manager owns 14.66 Thousand shares of worth $11.68 Thousand as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.