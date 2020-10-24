Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN) has a beta value of 0.68 and has seen 471,818 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.76 Million, closed the last trade at $0.54 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or -0.74% during that session. The OGEN stock price is -287.04% off its 52-week high price of $2.09 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.44 Million shares.

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN) trade information

Despite being -0.74% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the OGEN stock price touched $0.5798 or saw a rise of 7.38%. Year-to-date, Oragenics, Inc. shares have moved 2.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN) have changed -18.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.55 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.45.

Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +57.6%.

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.36% with a share float percentage of 20.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oragenics, Inc. having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Third Security, LLC with over 4.61 Million shares worth more than $3.2 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Third Security, LLC held 7.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sara-Bay Financial, with the holding of over 1.32 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $757.92 Thousand and represent 2.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.38% shares in the company for having 844227 shares of worth $585.72 Thousand while later fund manager owns 310.24 Thousand shares of worth $215.24 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.51% of company’s outstanding stock.