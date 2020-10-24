InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 470,059 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.36 Billion, closed the last trade at $41.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -0.74% during that session. The INMD stock price is -41.62% off its 52-week high price of $58.76 and 68.33% above the 52-week low of $13.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 666.99 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that InMode Ltd. (INMD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.4.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) trade information

Despite being -0.74% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 22 when the INMD stock price touched $43.02- or saw a rise of 3.56%. Year-to-date, InMode Ltd. shares have moved 5.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) have changed 17.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $51, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $47 while the price target rests at a high of $55. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +32.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.28% from current levels.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that InMode Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +72.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.86%, compared to 9.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -4.8% and 13% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +9.3%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +129.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.8%.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.14% with a share float percentage of 46.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with InMode Ltd. having a total of 85 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Miura Global Management, LLC with over 1.18 Million shares worth more than $33.28 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Miura Global Management, LLC held 3.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 657.95 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.63 Million and represent 2.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Putnam Funds Tr-Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.4% shares in the company for having 459442 shares of worth $14.87 Million while later fund manager owns 136.53 Thousand shares of worth $3.87 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.42% of company’s outstanding stock.