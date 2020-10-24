Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) has a beta value of 0.63 and has seen 460,092 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $55.02 Million, closed the last trade at $2.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.48% during that session. The DGLY stock price is -243% off its 52-week high price of $7.1 and 69.08% above the 52-week low of $0.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.99 Million shares.

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) trade information

Despite being -0.48% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the DGLY stock price touched $2.26-8 or saw a rise of 8.41%. Year-to-date, Digital Ally, Inc. shares have moved 102.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) have changed -26.6%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.79 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.9.

Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Digital Ally, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +122.58% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 80.4% and 71.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.8%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.19 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.86 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.92 Million and $2.42 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -25.1% for the current quarter and 18.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +24.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +54.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.99% with a share float percentage of 5.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Digital Ally, Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 916.1 Thousand shares worth more than $2.88 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 259.91 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $816.13 Thousand and represent 0.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.14% shares in the company for having 569178 shares of worth $1.79 Million while later fund manager owns 310.53 Thousand shares of worth $975.06 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.17% of company’s outstanding stock.