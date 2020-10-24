Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has a beta value of 2.58 and has seen 968,369 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.32 Billion, closed the last trade at $48.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.97 on the day or -1.96% during that session. The ADS stock price is -137.85% off its 52-week high price of $115.62 and 57.81% above the 52-week low of $20.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 982.65 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.2.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) trade information

Despite being -1.96% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the ADS stock price touched $56.35- or saw a rise of 13.74%. Year-to-date, Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares have moved -56.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) have changed 15.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.47 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $63.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35 while the price target rests at a high of $90. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +85.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -28% from current levels.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +17.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -58.02%, compared to -9.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -56.4% and -50.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -20.3%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.01 Billion for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.13 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.44 Billion and $1.46 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -29.4% for the current quarter and -23% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -37% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.95%.

ADS Dividends

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between October 29 and October 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.84 at a share yield of 1.73%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.3% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.34% with a share float percentage of 100.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alliance Data Systems Corporation having a total of 645 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.3 Million shares worth more than $193.86 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.94 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $177.83 Million and represent 8.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.71% shares in the company for having 1295360 shares of worth $58.45 Million while later fund manager owns 1.13 Million shares of worth $51.03 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.37% of company’s outstanding stock.