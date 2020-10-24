Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 581,664 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.84 Billion, closed the last trade at $85.97 per share which meant it lost -$1.09 on the day or -1.25% during that session. The TWST stock price is -16.67% off its 52-week high price of $100.3 and 78.46% above the 52-week low of $18.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 633.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 574.61 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.68.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) trade information

Despite being -1.25% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the TWST stock price touched $99.80- or saw a rise of 13.86%. Year-to-date, Twist Bioscience Corporation shares have moved 309.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) have changed 32.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.35 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $80.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -6.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $70 while the price target rests at a high of $90. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +4.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -18.58% from current levels.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Twist Bioscience Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +159.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.59%, compared to 13.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 29.2% and 61.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +48.9%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.57 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $25.47 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $15.74 Million and $16.07 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 43.4% for the current quarter and 58.5% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -46.5%.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.83% with a share float percentage of 97.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Twist Bioscience Corporation having a total of 183 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 3.13 Million shares worth more than $141.68 Million. As of June 29, 2020, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 7% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.87 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $129.82 Million and represent 6.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.6% shares in the company for having 1162349 shares of worth $65.14 Million while later fund manager owns 1.03 Million shares of worth $57.78 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.31% of company’s outstanding stock.