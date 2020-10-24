TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE:TRXC) has a beta value of 2.5 and has seen 665,658 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $41Million, closed the last trade at $0.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.56% during that session. The TRXC stock price is -978.05% off its 52-week high price of $4.42 and 31.71% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.96 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TransEnterix, Inc. (TRXC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE:TRXC) trade information

Despite being -1.56% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the TRXC stock price touched $0.4679 or saw a rise of 12.27%. Year-to-date, TransEnterix, Inc. shares have moved -72.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE:TRXC) have changed 13.3%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.26 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 326.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.75 while the price target rests at a high of $1.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +326.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 326.83% from current levels.

TransEnterix, Inc. (TRXC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TransEnterix, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -73.46%, compared to 7.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 80.3% and 73.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -63.3%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $770Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.11 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.02 Million and $688Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -62% for the current quarter and 61.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -124.3%.

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE:TRXC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.77% with a share float percentage of 24.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TransEnterix, Inc. having a total of 125 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Masters Capital Management, LLC with over 900Thousand shares worth more than $486.9 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Masters Capital Management, LLC held 0.9% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 649.47 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $351.37 Thousand and represent 0.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.41% shares in the company for having 413267 shares of worth $223.58 Thousand while later fund manager owns 223.14 Thousand shares of worth $120.72 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.22% of company’s outstanding stock.