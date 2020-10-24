Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 737,172 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.92 Billion, closed the last trade at $162.37 per share which meant it gained $1.28 on the day or 0.79% during that session. The BAND stock price is -22.31% off its 52-week high price of $198.6 and 73.76% above the 52-week low of $42.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 632.76 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 491.7 Million shares.

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) trade information

Sporting 0.79% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the BAND stock price touched $189 or saw a rise of 14.09%. Year-to-date, Bandwidth Inc. shares have moved 153.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) have changed 0.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.24 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bandwidth Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +101.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -143.48%, compared to -17.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 66.7% and -200% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +28%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -87.7%.

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.28% with a share float percentage of 104.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bandwidth Inc. having a total of 189 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.97 Million shares worth more than $250.53 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 9.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.69 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $214.77 Million and represent 8.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fd. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.11% shares in the company for having 1676239 shares of worth $212.88 Million while later fund manager owns 789.09 Thousand shares of worth $100.21 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.82% of company’s outstanding stock.