Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has a beta value of 3.55 and has seen 712,412 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $408.07 Million, closed the last trade at $4.11 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.98% during that session. The OII stock price is -289.29% off its 52-week high price of $16 and 51.09% above the 52-week low of $2.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 882.99 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) trade information

Sporting 0.98% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the OII stock price touched $4.23-2 or saw a rise of 2.84%. Year-to-date, Oceaneering International, Inc. shares have moved -72.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) have changed 14.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.73, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +143.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.49% from current levels.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Oceaneering International, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -39.02%, compared to -27.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50% and -700% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -12.8%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $419.2 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $407.09 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $526.48 Million and $560.81 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -20.4% for the current quarter and -27.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -74.6%.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.51% with a share float percentage of 103.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oceaneering International, Inc. having a total of 306 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.7 Million shares worth more than $106.72 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 16.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 12.63 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $80.69 Million and represent 12.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.27% shares in the company for having 6225307 shares of worth $33.55 Million while later fund manager owns 2.86 Million shares of worth $18.3 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.88% of company’s outstanding stock.