NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has a beta value of 3.13 and has seen 734,396 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $506.07 Million, closed the last trade at $3.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.25% during that session. The NGL stock price is -207.38% off its 52-week high price of $12.08 and 70.74% above the 52-week low of $1.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 849.75 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.3. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) trade information

Despite being -0.25% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the NGL stock price touched $4.02-2 or saw a rise of 2.24%. Year-to-date, NGL Energy Partners LP shares have moved -65.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) have changed 12.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump -2.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +27.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -49.11% from current levels.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NGL Energy Partners LP shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +20.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -190.16%, compared to -7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 98.8% and -44.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -31.6%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.25 Billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.52 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $4.29 Billion and $2.23 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -70.8% for the current quarter and -31.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +34.71% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -107.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3%.

NGL Dividends

NGL Energy Partners LP is expected to release its next earnings report between November 06 and November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.8 at a share yield of 20.3%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 16%.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.02% with a share float percentage of 67.4%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NGL Energy Partners LP having a total of 122 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 21.76 Million shares worth more than $84.87 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 16.9% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the holding of over 14.44 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $56.32 Million and represent 11.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income and Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 10.77% shares in the company for having 13864586 shares of worth $70.71 Million while later fund manager owns 13.81 Million shares of worth $70.44 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 10.73% of company’s outstanding stock.