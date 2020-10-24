Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) has a beta value of 2.68 and has seen 617,528 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $75.37 Million, closed the last trade at $6.87 per share which meant it gained $0.8 on the day or 13.18% during that session. The NTZ stock price is -14.56% off its 52-week high price of $7.87 and 94.61% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 571.81 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) trade information

Sporting 13.18% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the NTZ stock price touched $7.87-1 or saw a rise of 12.71%. Year-to-date, Natuzzi S.p.A. shares have moved 304.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 63.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) have changed 367.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.06.

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +33% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -200.2%.

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 56.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.27% with a share float percentage of 39.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Natuzzi S.p.A. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Credit Suisse Ag/ with over 556.98 Thousand shares worth more than $612.68 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Credit Suisse Ag/ held 5.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 130.79 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $143.87 Thousand and represent 1.19% of shares outstanding.