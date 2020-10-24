CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 419,556 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $121.84 Million, closed the last trade at $4.68 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 8.33% during that session. The CEIX stock price is -223.72% off its 52-week high price of $15.15 and 28.42% above the 52-week low of $3.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 210.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 323.44 Million shares.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) trade information

Sporting 8.33% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the CEIX stock price touched $4.81-2 or saw a rise of 2.7%. Year-to-date, CONSOL Energy Inc. shares have moved -67.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) have changed -1.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.17 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CONSOL Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.56%, compared to -2.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -318.8% and -63% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -30.3%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $254.9 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $310.4 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $333.35 Million and $342.63 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -23.5% for the current quarter and -9.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -48.8%.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 105.23% with a share float percentage of 107.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CONSOL Energy Inc. having a total of 247 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.93 Million shares worth more than $19.94 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 15.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.22 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.25 Million and represent 8.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.27% shares in the company for having 1632334 shares of worth $8.44 Million while later fund manager owns 655.45 Thousand shares of worth $3.32 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.52% of company’s outstanding stock.