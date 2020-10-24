SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 440,883 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $338.16 Million, closed the last trade at $14.84 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 1.57% during that session. The SCPL stock price is -24.66% off its 52-week high price of $18.5 and 60.78% above the 52-week low of $5.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 775.94 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 968.22 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.25.

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) trade information

Sporting 1.57% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the SCPL stock price touched $15.44- or saw a rise of 3.89%. Year-to-date, SciPlay Corporation shares have moved 20.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) have changed -2.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.6 while the price target rests at a high of $22.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +51.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -15.09% from current levels.

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) estimates and forecasts

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $142.83 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $137.67 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $116.4 Million and $112.9 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.7% for the current quarter and 21.9% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +362.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.4%.

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.45% with a share float percentage of 99.1%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SciPlay Corporation having a total of 85 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with over 2.15 Million shares worth more than $31.95 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Ameriprise Financial, Inc. held 9.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Park West Asset Management LLC, with the holding of over 1.94 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.81 Million and represent 8.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Communications & Information and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Software ETF. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.22% shares in the company for having 1188933 shares of worth $16.67 Million while later fund manager owns 1.04 Million shares of worth $13.65 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.54% of company’s outstanding stock.