Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) has a beta value of 1.9 and has seen 492,493 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $814.09 Million, closed the last trade at $4.39 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 1.39% during that session. The PGEN stock price is -65.83% off its 52-week high price of $7.28 and 71.3% above the 52-week low of $1.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 942.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.2 Million shares.

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) trade information

Sporting 1.39% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the PGEN stock price touched $4.97-1 or saw a rise of 11.67%. Year-to-date, Precigen, Inc. shares have moved -19.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) have changed 17.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.77 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 24.81.

Precigen, Inc. (PGEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Precigen, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +13.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -40.3%, compared to 13.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 58.8% and 85.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +7.2%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.7 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $19.37 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $23.04 Million and $17Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -23.2% for the current quarter and 13.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +57.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.4%.

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.62% with a share float percentage of 89.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Precigen, Inc. having a total of 218 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Third Security, LLC with over 82.79 Million shares worth more than $413.13 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Third Security, LLC held 46.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Miller Value Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 7.72 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.54 Million and represent 4.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.25% shares in the company for having 5800000 shares of worth $20.3 Million while later fund manager owns 2.38 Million shares of worth $8.33 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.33% of company’s outstanding stock.