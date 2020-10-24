Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 16,395,115 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.83 Billion, closed the last trade at $53 per share which meant it gained $2.19 on the day or 4.31% during that session. The PINS stock price is -0.43% off its 52-week high price of $53.23 and 80.94% above the 52-week low of $10.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.29 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.09 Million shares.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) trade information

Sporting 4.31% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the PINS stock price touched $53.23- or saw a rise of 0.43%. Year-to-date, Pinterest, Inc. shares have moved 184.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) have changed 34.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.2.

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pinterest, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +155.05% over the past 6 months, compared to 2.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100% and 50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +27.2%.

23 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $377.68 Million for the current quarter. 23 have an estimated revenue figure of $528.76 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $279.7 Million and $399.9 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 35% for the current quarter and 32.2% for the next.

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.6% with a share float percentage of 60.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pinterest, Inc. having a total of 469 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 32.13 Million shares worth more than $712.43 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Flossbach von Storch AG, with the holding of over 18.88 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $418.51 Million and represent 4.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.49% shares in the company for having 11530590 shares of worth $255.63 Million while later fund manager owns 10.02 Million shares of worth $222.04 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.16% of company’s outstanding stock.