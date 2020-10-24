Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 744,422 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.42 Billion, closed the last trade at $37.3 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -0.82% during that session. The PHR stock price is -5.39% off its 52-week high price of $39.31 and 57.08% above the 52-week low of $16.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 875.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 458.09 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) trade information

Despite being -0.82% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the PHR stock price touched $39.31- or saw a rise of 5.11%. Year-to-date, Phreesia, Inc. shares have moved 40.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) have changed 27.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.39 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36, which means that the shares’ value could jump -3.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $33 while the price target rests at a high of $44. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +17.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -11.53% from current levels.

Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Phreesia, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +40.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -86.44%, compared to 1.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -42.9% and 10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +12.5%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $35.41 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $36.78 Million for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $32.84 Million and $32.81 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.8% for the current quarter and 12.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -250.1%.

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.44% with a share float percentage of 104.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Phreesia, Inc. having a total of 169 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 2.88 Million shares worth more than $81.49 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 7.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.43 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $68.65 Million and represent 6.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.49% shares in the company for having 945659 shares of worth $26.74 Million while later fund manager owns 787.58 Thousand shares of worth $23.67 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.07% of company’s outstanding stock.