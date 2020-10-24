Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 971,740 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $214.3 Million, closed the last trade at $1.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.54% during that session. The NEPT stock price is -87.5% off its 52-week high price of $3.6 and 50% above the 52-week low of $0.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 837.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 673.93 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information

Despite being -1.54% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the NEPT stock price touched $2.26 or saw a rise of 15.04%. Year-to-date, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares have moved -30.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) have changed -11.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.5 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 128.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.19 while the price target rests at a high of $5.26. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +173.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 66.15% from current levels.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.5% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.17% with a share float percentage of 23.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. having a total of 73 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 18.44 Million shares worth more than $51.62 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 16.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AdvisorShares Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 426.67 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.19 Million and represent 0.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.38% shares in the company for having 426672 shares of worth $1.19 Million while later fund manager owns 205.78 Thousand shares of worth $613.21 Thousand as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.18% of company’s outstanding stock.