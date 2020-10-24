MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) has a beta value of 2.45 and has seen 435,149 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $395.57 Million, closed the last trade at $4.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -2.23% during that session. The MRC stock price is -220.95% off its 52-week high price of $15.47 and 31.33% above the 52-week low of $3.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 574.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 766.5 Million shares.

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) trade information

Despite being -2.23% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the MRC stock price touched $5.05-4 or saw a rise of 4.55%. Year-to-date, MRC Global Inc. shares have moved -64.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) have changed -4.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 5Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

MRC Global Inc. (MRC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MRC Global Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +19.6% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -183.67%, compared to -6.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -169.6% and 12.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -31.7%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $567.6 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $539.17 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $939.16 Million and $766Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -39.6% for the current quarter and -29.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -51.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.02% with a share float percentage of 107.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MRC Global Inc. having a total of 243 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AllianceBernstein, L.P. with over 11.46 Million shares worth more than $67.7 Million. As of June 29, 2020, AllianceBernstein, L.P. held 13.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 9.07 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $53.62 Million and represent 11.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and AB Discovery Value Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.19% shares in the company for having 3441104 shares of worth $19.58 Million while later fund manager owns 2.95 Million shares of worth $16.77 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.59% of company’s outstanding stock.