Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) has a beta value of 2.95 and has seen 501,930 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.4 Million, closed the last trade at $1.25 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 8.7% during that session. The MOXC stock price is -175.2% off its 52-week high price of $3.44 and 60% above the 52-week low of $0.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.37 Million shares.

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) trade information

Sporting 8.7% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the MOXC stock price touched $1.56 or saw a rise of 19.87%. Year-to-date, Moxian, Inc. shares have moved -40.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) have changed -11.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 93.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 68.58.

Moxian, Inc. (MOXC) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +102.9%.

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 58.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.01% with a share float percentage of 0.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Moxian, Inc. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LLC with over 17.99 Thousand shares worth more than $14.75 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, HRT Financial LLC held 0.11% of shares outstanding.