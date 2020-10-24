Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) has a beta value of 0.5 and has seen 640,844 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $89.99 Million, closed the last trade at $1.37 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The LPCN stock price is -120.44% off its 52-week high price of $3.02 and 78.03% above the 52-week low of $0.301. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 764.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.82 Million shares.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 22 when the LPCN stock price touched $1.41 or saw a rise of 2.84%. Year-to-date, Lipocine Inc. shares have moved 255.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) have changed -4.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.12.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +20.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +8%.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.76% with a share float percentage of 18.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lipocine Inc. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.1 Million shares worth more than $1.39 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ameriprise Financial, Inc., with the holding of over 788.5 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $993.51 Thousand and represent 1.2% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.94% shares in the company for having 618404 shares of worth $779.19 Thousand while later fund manager owns 448.81 Thousand shares of worth $565.5 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.68% of company’s outstanding stock.