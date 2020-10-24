KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 944,795 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.45 Million, closed the last trade at $3.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.65 on the day or -16.62% during that session. The KBSF stock price is -36.5% off its 52-week high price of $4.45 and 70.86% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 305.72 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) trade information

Despite being -16.62% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 22 when the KBSF stock price touched $4.30-2 or saw a rise of 24.19%. Year-to-date, KBS Fashion Group Limited shares have moved 64.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 40.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) have changed 97.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.4 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +99.5%.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.59% with a share float percentage of 13.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KBS Fashion Group Limited having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 24.22 Thousand shares worth more than $58.13 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 20.63 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $49.52 Thousand and represent 0.8% of shares outstanding.