JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 718,623 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.56 Billion, closed the last trade at $85.25 per share which meant it gained $4.37 on the day or 5.4% during that session. The FROG stock price is -6.51% off its 52-week high price of $90.8 and 29.62% above the 52-week low of $60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 807.41 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.81 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that JFrog Ltd. (FROG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $78.11, which means that the shares’ value could jump -8.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50 while the price target rests at a high of $90. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +5.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -41.35% from current levels.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +79.3%.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s Major holders

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Global Technology Fund and Principal Small Cap Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 63569 shares of worth $5.38 Million while later fund manager owns 4.76 Thousand shares of worth $402.85 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.