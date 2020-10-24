Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 725,850 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $97.47 Million, closed the last trade at $5.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.4 on the day or -6.98% during that session. The UONE stock price is -916.14% off its 52-week high price of $54.16 and 82.18% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.24 Million shares.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) trade information

Despite being -6.98% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 22 when the UONE stock price touched $6.28-1 or saw a rise of 15.13%. Year-to-date, Urban One, Inc. shares have moved 163.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) have changed 28.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.35 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.6.

Urban One, Inc. (UONE) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.02% with a share float percentage of 13.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Urban One, Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 104.9 Thousand shares worth more than $2.12 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 6.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.38 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $88.63 Thousand and represent 0.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Total Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.35% shares in the company for having 5499 shares of worth $20.24 Thousand while later fund manager owns 3.32 Thousand shares of worth $12.22 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.21% of company’s outstanding stock.