Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) has a beta value of 1.7 and has seen 765,608 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.26 Million, closed the last trade at $0.86 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 2.75% during that session. The POAI stock price is -526.74% off its 52-week high price of $5.39 and 15% above the 52-week low of $0.731. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 323.32 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) trade information

Sporting 2.75% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the POAI stock price touched $0.8889 or saw a rise of 3.25%. Year-to-date, Predictive Oncology Inc. shares have moved -67.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) have changed -12.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 309.43 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 239.87.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +58.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +12.9%.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.05% with a share float percentage of 13.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Predictive Oncology Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 484.62 Thousand shares worth more than $794.78 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Armistice Capital, LLC held 3.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 223.54 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $366.61 Thousand and represent 1.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.22% shares in the company for having 34404 shares of worth $56.42 Thousand while later fund manager owns 2.72 Thousand shares of worth $2.94 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.