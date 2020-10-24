Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 710,961 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.85 Billion, closed the last trade at $32.3 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 1.1% during that session. The FBC stock price is -21.7% off its 52-week high price of $39.31 and 48.11% above the 52-week low of $16.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 484.11 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 582.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (FBC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.32.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) trade information

Sporting 1.1% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the FBC stock price touched $35.46- or saw a rise of 8.91%. Year-to-date, Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. shares have moved -15.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) have changed 14.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.51 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $37 while the price target rests at a high of $46. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +42.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.55% from current levels.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (FBC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +41.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 90.75%, compared to -17% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 109% and 51% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +17.4%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $174.68 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $169.18 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $146Million and $152Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.6% for the current quarter and 11.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +33.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +18.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2%.

FBC Dividends

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 21 and October 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.2 at a share yield of 0.63%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.3% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.89% with a share float percentage of 100.2%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. having a total of 265 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MP (Thrift) Global Advisers III, LLC with over 13.7 Million shares worth more than $405.94 Million. As of September 29, 2020, MP (Thrift) Global Advisers III, LLC held 24.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.32 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $156.65 Million and represent 9.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.5% shares in the company for having 2561512 shares of worth $80.48 Million while later fund manager owns 1.8 Million shares of worth $56.45 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.16% of company’s outstanding stock.