Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 124,252 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $183.91 Million, closed the last trade at $2.32 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 2.65% during that session. The CERC stock price is -166.81% off its 52-week high price of $6.19 and 34.48% above the 52-week low of $1.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 246.14 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 447.64 Million shares.

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) trade information

Sporting 2.65% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the CERC stock price touched $2.44-4 or saw a rise of 4.92%. Year-to-date, Cerecor Inc. shares have moved -56.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) have changed -0.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.37 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Cerecor Inc. (CERC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cerecor Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 160%, compared to 13.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -28.6% and -466.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.2%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +1.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +64.3%.

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.07% with a share float percentage of 89.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cerecor Inc. having a total of 63 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 29.91 Million shares worth more than $77.78 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Armistice Capital, LLC held 39.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 5.68 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.77 Million and represent 7.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.25% shares in the company for having 939669 shares of worth $2.44 Million while later fund manager owns 629.37 Thousand shares of worth $1.55 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.84% of company’s outstanding stock.