Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH) has a beta value of 0.67 and has seen 912,298 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.76 Million, closed the last trade at $1.58 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 12.5% during that session. The IMH stock price is -408.23% off its 52-week high price of $8.03 and 30.38% above the 52-week low of $1.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 37.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 61.53 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (IMH) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH) trade information

Sporting 12.5% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the IMH stock price touched $1.67 or saw a rise of 5.39%. Year-to-date, Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -69.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH) have changed 31.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 80.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 786.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +786.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 786.08% from current levels.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (IMH) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +11.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +94.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4%.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.58% with a share float percentage of 34.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HighTower Advisors, LLC with over 837.77 Thousand shares worth more than $1.42 Million. As of June 29, 2020, HighTower Advisors, LLC held 3.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 455.74 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $770.2 Thousand and represent 2.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.15% shares in the company for having 244016 shares of worth $412.39 Thousand while later fund manager owns 181.06 Thousand shares of worth $305.99 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.85% of company’s outstanding stock.