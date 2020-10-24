ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) has a beta value of 3.55 and has seen 723,598 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.72 Million, closed the last trade at $1.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.77% during that session. The RWLK stock price is -135.66% off its 52-week high price of $3.04 and 68.22% above the 52-week low of $0.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 876.65 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) trade information

Despite being -0.77% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the RWLK stock price touched $1.71 or saw a rise of 24.56%. Year-to-date, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares have moved -40.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) have changed 18.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 346.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +93.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 93.8% from current levels.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +25.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -69.63%, compared to 7.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 65.2% and 69.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +2.6%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.1 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.5 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.23 Million and $1.18 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -10.9% for the current quarter and 27% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +44.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +81.7%.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.3% with a share float percentage of 18.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ReWalk Robotics Ltd. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Advisor Group, Inc. with over 320.35 Thousand shares worth more than $563.81 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Advisor Group, Inc. held 1.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 220Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $387.2 Thousand and represent 1.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.14% shares in the company for having 27064 shares of worth $47.63 Thousand while later fund manager owns 11.37 Thousand shares of worth $15.12 Thousand as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.