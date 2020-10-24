Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 444,425 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $215.94 Million, closed the last trade at $0.8 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 2.56% during that session. The PDS stock price is -105% off its 52-week high price of $1.64 and 66.25% above the 52-week low of $0.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 422Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 368.28 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.97, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.6 while the price target rests at a high of $1.52. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +90% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -25% from current levels.

Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Precision Drilling Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +115.4% over the past 6 months, compared to -9.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.7% and -22.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +11.2%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $308.31 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $241.62 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $272.18 Million and $216.87 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.3% for the current quarter and 11.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.07% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +20.7%.

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.25% with a share float percentage of 38.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Precision Drilling Corporation having a total of 150 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FIL LTD with over 31.79 Million shares worth more than $24.13 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FIL LTD held 11.6% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc., with the holding of over 6.24 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.73 Million and represent 2.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.25% shares in the company for having 8914013 shares of worth $5.61 Million while later fund manager owns 1.8 Million shares of worth $1.13 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.65% of company’s outstanding stock.