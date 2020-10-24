BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) has a beta value of 0.15 and has seen 706,744 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $149.96 Million, closed the last trade at $2.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.81% during that session. The BLU stock price is -391.02% off its 52-week high price of $12.03 and 17.96% above the 52-week low of $2.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 663.61 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.3 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) trade information

Despite being -0.81% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the BLU stock price touched $2.48-1 or saw a rise of 1.21%. Year-to-date, BELLUS Health Inc. shares have moved -67.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) have changed 12.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.48, which means that the shares’ value could jump 164.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.9 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +308.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.37% from current levels.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -168.9%.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.21% with a share float percentage of 75.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BELLUS Health Inc. having a total of 56 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RTW Investments LP with over 5.97 Million shares worth more than $61.43 Million. As of June 29, 2020, RTW Investments LP held 9.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., with the holding of over 5.14 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.86 Million and represent 8.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisers International Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.55% shares in the company for having 1543000 shares of worth $15.88 Million while later fund manager owns 317.7 Thousand shares of worth $791.07 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.53% of company’s outstanding stock.