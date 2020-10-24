TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 416,160 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $90.11 Million, closed the last trade at $4.48 per share which meant it lost -$1.55 on the day or -25.7% during that session. The TC stock price is -144.64% off its 52-week high price of $10.96 and 40.18% above the 52-week low of $2.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 813.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 106.47 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TuanChe Limited (TC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) trade information

Despite being -25.7% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 22 when the TC stock price touched $6.65-3 or saw a rise of 32.63%. Year-to-date, TuanChe Limited shares have moved -21.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 41.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) have changed 41.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

TuanChe Limited (TC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TuanChe Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -29.1% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14.3% and 36.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -52.7%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.98 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $20.89 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $19.12 Million and $25.8 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -32.1% for the current quarter and -19% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -123.2%.

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.63% with a share float percentage of 0.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TuanChe Limited having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 469Thousand shares worth more than $2.98 Million. As of June 29, 2020, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 15.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 19.35 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $123.03 Thousand and represent 0.64% of shares outstanding.