Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) has a beta value of 2.05 and has seen 691,020 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $590.44 Million, closed the last trade at $4.39 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 6.55% during that session. The PLYA stock price is -95.67% off its 52-week high price of $8.59 and 70.39% above the 52-week low of $1.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 438.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 643.38 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.45.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) trade information

Sporting 6.55% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the PLYA stock price touched $4.40-0 or saw a rise of 0.23%. Year-to-date, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. shares have moved -47.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) have changed 8.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +82.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -54.44% from current levels.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +80.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2728.57%. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -95.7% and -311.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -61.4%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $26.35 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $53.86 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $132.82 Million and $143.83 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -80.2% for the current quarter and -62.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +51% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -121.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.48%.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.68% with a share float percentage of 103.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. having a total of 104 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Farallon Capital Management LLC with over 30.61 Million shares worth more than $110.8 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Farallon Capital Management LLC held 22.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HG Vora Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 12.5 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45.25 Million and represent 9.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.85% shares in the company for having 1138364 shares of worth $4.8 Million while later fund manager owns 901.97 Thousand shares of worth $3.27 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.67% of company’s outstanding stock.