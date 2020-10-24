Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has a beta value of 1.78 and has seen 589,785 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.77 Billion, closed the last trade at $100.26 per share which meant it gained $3.92 on the day or 4.07% during that session. The MTH stock price is -16.76% off its 52-week high price of $117.06 and 74.83% above the 52-week low of $25.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 414.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 414.68 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.41.

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) trade information

Sporting 4.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the MTH stock price touched $113.05 or saw a rise of 11.31%. Year-to-date, Meritage Homes Corporation shares have moved 64.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) have changed -1.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.14 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $128.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $106 while the price target rests at a high of $143. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +42.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.73% from current levels.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Meritage Homes Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +124.4% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 50.16%, compared to 6.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 34.6% and 8.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +19.6%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +13.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +16.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -1.8%.

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 105.71% with a share float percentage of 107.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Meritage Homes Corporation having a total of 388 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.77 Million shares worth more than $439.07 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 15.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.29 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $326.19 Million and represent 11.4% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.89% shares in the company for having 2216322 shares of worth $212.83 Million while later fund manager owns 1.43 Million shares of worth $141.47 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.79% of company’s outstanding stock.