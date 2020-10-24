Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF) has a beta value of 2.6 and has seen 871,784 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $227.5 Million, closed the last trade at $1.71 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 8.92% during that session. The MCF stock price is -180.12% off its 52-week high price of $4.79 and 50.88% above the 52-week low of $0.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 252.29 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 387.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF) trade information

Sporting 8.92% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the MCF stock price touched $1.805 or saw a rise of 5.26%. Year-to-date, Contango Oil & Gas Company shares have moved -53.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF) have changed 48.7%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +16.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.96% from current levels.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +37%.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.22% with a share float percentage of 56.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Contango Oil & Gas Company having a total of 78 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 10.83 Million shares worth more than $24.81 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 8.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.92 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.57 Million and represent 4.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.09% shares in the company for having 4116371 shares of worth $9.43 Million while later fund manager owns 3.56 Million shares of worth $8.16 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.68% of company’s outstanding stock.