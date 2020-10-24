Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 1,282,344 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $91.12 Million, closed the last trade at $1.02 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 7.37% during that session. The CDR stock price is -235.29% off its 52-week high price of $3.42 and 48.04% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 604.64 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 987.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (CDR) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) trade information

Sporting 7.37% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the CDR stock price touched $1.11 or saw a rise of 8.11%. Year-to-date, Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. shares have moved -65.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) have changed 43.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +96.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -50.98% from current levels.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (CDR) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $33.3 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $34.76 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $35.91 Million and $35.63 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -7.3% for the current quarter and -2.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -39.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +5.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11%.

CDR Dividends

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 29 and October 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 4.21%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 6.14%.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.31% with a share float percentage of 92.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. having a total of 201 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 16.07 Million shares worth more than $15.91 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 17.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 8.8 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.71 Million and represent 9.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 12.09% shares in the company for having 10798101 shares of worth $10.69 Million while later fund manager owns 3.95 Million shares of worth $3.21 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.42% of company’s outstanding stock.