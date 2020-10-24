Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) has a beta value of 3.64 and has seen 867,451 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $75.76 Million, closed the last trade at $1.9 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -9.95% during that session. The ALRN stock price is -30% off its 52-week high price of $2.47 and 86.84% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) trade information

Despite being -9.95% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the ALRN stock price touched $2.47 or saw a rise of 23.08%. Year-to-date, Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 231.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) have changed 54.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 756.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 749.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.89, which means that the shares’ value could jump 157.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +321.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.26% from current levels.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +44.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.1%.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.29% with a share float percentage of 22.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.38 Million shares worth more than $1.63 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 3.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, with the holding of over 854.25 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.01 Million and represent 2.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.25% shares in the company for having 895522 shares of worth $1.15 Million while later fund manager owns 199.29 Thousand shares of worth $235.16 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.5% of company’s outstanding stock.