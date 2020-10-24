GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 424,095 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $274.88 Million, closed the last trade at $2.89 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -2.36% during that session. The GLOG stock price is -414.19% off its 52-week high price of $14.86 and 12.46% above the 52-week low of $2.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 555.85 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 557.95 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) trade information

Despite being -2.36% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the GLOG stock price touched $3.07-5 or saw a rise of 5.86%. Year-to-date, GasLog Ltd. shares have moved -70.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) have changed 3.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.87 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.25 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +246.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -22.15% from current levels.

GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GasLog Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.5% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.9%, compared to 8.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -400% and -14.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $151.89 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $179.35 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $165.59 Million and $182.25 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -8.3% for the current quarter and -1.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -394.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.54%.

GLOG Dividends

GasLog Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 04 and November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.2 at a share yield of 6.69%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 5.52%.

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.77% with a share float percentage of 44.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GasLog Ltd. having a total of 171 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 6.66 Million shares worth more than $18.72 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 7% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 3.44 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.66 Million and represent 3.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Select Companies Fund and Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.97% shares in the company for having 3778296 shares of worth $11.03 Million while later fund manager owns 1.15 Million shares of worth $3.35 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.21% of company’s outstanding stock.