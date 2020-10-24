Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) has a beta value of 1.95 and has seen 1,149,364 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $204.02 Million, closed the last trade at $5.57 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 2.01% during that session. The FPRX stock price is -31.78% off its 52-week high price of $7.34 and 68.58% above the 52-week low of $1.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 355.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 327.23 Million shares.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) trade information

Sporting 2.01% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the FPRX stock price touched $6.16-9 or saw a rise of 9.58%. Year-to-date, Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 21.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) have changed 36.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (FPRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +72.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -42.86%, compared to 13.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 41.7% and 33.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +23.3%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.41 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.1 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.98 Million and $3.21 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.3% for the current quarter and -3.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +5.1%.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.55% with a share float percentage of 75.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 126 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 7.99 Million shares worth more than $48.73 Million. As of June 29, 2020, BVF Inc. held 21.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.18 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.3 Million and represent 5.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.25% shares in the company for having 824351 shares of worth $5.03 Million while later fund manager owns 612.25 Thousand shares of worth $2.61 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.67% of company’s outstanding stock.