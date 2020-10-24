Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has a beta value of 1.93 and has seen 1,589,890 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.47 Billion, closed the last trade at $109.7 per share which meant it gained $2.61 on the day or 2.44% during that session. The EXAS stock price is -0.99% off its 52-week high price of $110.79 and 67.87% above the 52-week low of $35.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.73 Million shares.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) trade information

Sporting 2.44% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the EXAS stock price touched $110.79 or saw a rise of 0.98%. Year-to-date, Exact Sciences Corporation shares have moved 18.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) have changed 47.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.9.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Exact Sciences Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +36.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.3%, compared to 13.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -67.7% and -185.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +53.7%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $337.37 Million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $392.7 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $218.81 Million and $295.57 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 54.2% for the current quarter and 32.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +12.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +55.4%.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.32% with a share float percentage of 90.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Exact Sciences Corporation having a total of 677 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 21.45 Million shares worth more than $1.86 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 14.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 13.76 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.2 Billion and represent 9.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.54% shares in the company for having 6815155 shares of worth $592.51 Million while later fund manager owns 4.28 Million shares of worth $371.82 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.85% of company’s outstanding stock.