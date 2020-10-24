Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 529,363 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.06 Billion, closed the last trade at $46.33 per share which meant it gained $1.1 on the day or 2.43% during that session. The DCT stock price is -3.56% off its 52-week high price of $47.98 and 24.24% above the 52-week low of $35.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 184.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 692.38 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $46 while the price target rests at a high of $55. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +18.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -0.71% from current levels.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -116.6%.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s Major holders

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.4% shares in the company for having 511044 shares of worth $19.93 Million while later fund manager owns 357.09 Thousand shares of worth $13.92 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.28% of company’s outstanding stock.