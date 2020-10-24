Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) has a beta value of 2.29 and has seen 532,449 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $354.72 Million, closed the last trade at $5.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.73 on the day or -11.76% during that session. The DSKE stock price is -33.39% off its 52-week high price of $7.31 and 84.31% above the 52-week low of $0.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 307.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 337.37 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Daseke, Inc. (DSKE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) trade information

Despite being -11.76% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the DSKE stock price touched $7.31-2 or saw a rise of 25.03%. Year-to-date, Daseke, Inc. shares have moved 73.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) have changed 6.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.25 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +64.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 32.3% from current levels.

Daseke, Inc. (DSKE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Daseke, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +255.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1233.33%, compared to -6.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 99.3% and 87.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -17%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $356.97 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $341.95 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $450.4 Million and $403Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -20.7% for the current quarter and -15.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +92.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.39% with a share float percentage of 43.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Daseke, Inc. having a total of 109 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.36 Million shares worth more than $13.2 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 5.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.42 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.51 Million and represent 3.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.91% shares in the company for having 1236245 shares of worth $4.86 Million while later fund manager owns 943.78 Thousand shares of worth $5.8 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.46% of company’s outstanding stock.